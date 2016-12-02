Nine Inch Nails publicarán un nuevo EP la próxima semana

Nine Inch Nails han anunciado la publicación de un nuevo EP para el 23 de diciembre a través de un comunicado en su página web. Llevará por título "Not The Actual Events" e incluirá 5 temas nuevos. En el comunicado también se confirma a Atticus Ross como miembro del grupo junto a Trent Reznor. "Es un disco poco amable y bastante imprenetable que necesitábamos hacer", dice Reznor en el escrito. "Es un EP porque esa acabó siendo la duración adecuada para contar esa historia".
Los temas de este nuevo EP llevan por título 'Branches/Bones', 'Dear World', 'She's Gone Away', 'The Idea Of You' y 'Burning Bright (Field On Fire)'. Será publicado digitalmente y en vinilo.
Por otro lado, también se anuncia la edición en cuádruple vinilo de "The Fragile: Deviations 1", una nueva versión de su célebre album en la que han trabajado Reznor y Ross que incluirá 37 cortes con versiones instrumentales, tomas alternativas y temas inéditos. Su publicación está prevista para la próxima primavera. También están previstas reediciones en vinilo de "Broken", "The Downward Spiral" y "The Fragile" con un nuevo mastering y diseño. Si eres fan de Nine Inch Nails más vale que vayas ahorrando.
"The Fragile: Deviations 1" Track List:
Side 1A
1. "Somewhat Damaged" (Instrumental)
2. "The Day the World Went Away" (Instrumental)
3. "The Frail" (Alternative Version)
4. "The Wretched" (Instrumental)
Side 1B
1. "Missing Places
2. 'We're in This Together" (Instrumental)
3. "The Fragile" (Instrumental)
4. "Just Like You Imagined" (Alternative Version)
5. "The March" (Instrumental)
Side 2A
1. "Even Deeper" (Instrumental)
2. "Pilgrimage" (Alternate Version)
3. "One Way To Get There"
4. "No, You Don't" (Instrumental)
5. "Taken"
Side 2B
1. "La Mer" (Alternate Version)
2. "The Great Below" (Instrumental)
3. "Not What It Seems Like" (Instrumental)
4. "White Mask"
5. "The New Flesh" (Instrumental)
Side 3A
1. "The Way Is Out Through" (Alternate Version)
2. "Into The Void" (Instrumental)
3. "Where Is Everybody?" (Instrumental)
4. "The Mark Has Been Made" (Alternate Version)
Side 3B
1. "Was It Worth It?" (Instrumental)
2. "Please" (Instrumental)
3. "+Appendage" (Instrumental)
4. "Can I Stay Here?" (Instrumental)
5. "10 Miles High" (Instrumental)
Side 4A
1. "Feeders"
2. "Starfuckers, Inc." (Instrumental)
3. "Complication" (Alternate Version)
4. "Claustrophobia Machine" (Raw)
5. "Last Heard From"
Side 4B
1. "I'm Looking Forward to Joining You, Finally" (Instrumental)
2. "The Big Come Down" (Instrumental)
3. "Underneath It All" (Instrumental)
4. "Ripe With Decay" (Instrumental)
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
83Nine Inch Nails
2 votos
Hesitation Marks
-
78Nine Inch Nails
3 votos
The Slip
-
75Nine Inch Nails
2 votos
Ghosts I-IV
-
100Nine Inch Nails
1 voto
Year Zero
-
88Nine Inch Nails
3 votos
With Teeth
-
90Nine Inch Nails
2 votos
The Fragile
-
87Nine Inch Nails
167 votos
The Downward Spiral
-
95Nine Inch Nails
2 votos
Broken
-
75Nine Inch Nails
1 voto
Pretty Hate Machine