Immortal entran a grabar nuevo disco

Comunicado de la banda:
IMMORTAL will start recording their ninth album in January 2017.
The songs have been ready for some time, but we wanted to record it at the right place and time. We will once again work with Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studio who produced our four last albums. The band will enter the studio during wintertime to have the right atmosphere.
We look forward to record and present the new album to the IMMORTAL hordes sometime in 2017.
Blashyrkh, December 2016
The tracks that will appear on the album are: ‘Northern Chaos Gods’, ‘Into Battle Ride’, ‘Gates To Blashyrkh’, ‘Blacker Of Worlds’, ‘Where Mountains Rise’, ‘Grim And Dark’, ‘Called To Ice’, and ‘Ravendark’.
Abbath, en declaraciones a Metal Hammer:
Demonaz and Horgh
"Yo no quería ir en solitario en el primer lugar. Yo quería lo mejor para Immortal. Yo no quería que terminara de esta manera. En primer lugar, sólo quería publicar mi música. Yo quería grabar el próximo álbum porque ya habían pasado muchos años desde "All Shall Fall". Y ambos, Demonaz y Horgh, tienen niños y familia, y llegamos al punto en que no podía trabajar de la manera que querían hacerlo.
Me vi obligado a hacerlo de esta manera. Yo quería continuar con Immortal, pero no de la manera en que estaba. No ha habido diálogo y también es mi error. Debería haber pasado hace mucho tiempo, pero Immortal, después de los problemas de salud de Demonaz, nunca volvió a ser una banda.".