Adelanto de Unearthly Trance: "Scythe"

La esotérica banda sludge doom Unearthly Trance publicarán el próximo 24 de febrero su sexto álbum de estudio, "Stalking the Ghost", a través de Relapse Records. Como adelanto ya podemos escuchar el tema "Scythe".
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Unearthly Trance
0 votos
Stalking the Ghost
-Unearthly Trance
0 votos
V
87Unearthly Trance
2 votos
Electrocution
87Unearthly Trance
8 votos
The Trident
-Unearthly Trance
0 votos
In The Red
-Unearthly Trance
0 votos
Season of Seance, Scienc...