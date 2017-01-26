doom metal / sludge metal
 Unearthly Trance

  Adelanto de Unearthly Trance: "Scythe"

    Adelanto de Unearthly Trance: "Scythe"
    La esotérica banda sludge doom Unearthly Trance publicarán el próximo 24 de febrero su sexto álbum de estudio, "Stalking the Ghost", a través de Relapse Records. Como adelanto ya podemos escuchar el tema "Scythe".



