All But One, la banda pop-metal con miembros de Alestorm, Heaven Shall Burn, When Our Time Comes y Atmospheres, han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Little White Lies", tema que formará parte de su debut, "Square One", que se pondrá a la venta el próximo mes de abril.
All But One adelanta su debut con el vídeo de "Little White Lies"
