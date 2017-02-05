Los cachondos Steel Panther siguen sirviendo aperitivos de su nuevo disco "Lower The Bar" que aparecerá el próximo 24 de marzo. El último es el vídeo de 'Poontang Boomerang' y, como es habitual en ellos, expone su particular sentido del humor.
Nuevo vídeo de Steel Panther: 'Poontang Boomerang'
DISCOGRAFÍA
70Steel Panther
1 voto
Live from Lexxi's Mom's ...
-Steel Panther
0 votos
All You Can Eat
-Steel Panther
0 votos
Balls Out
-Steel Panther
0 votos
Feel the Steel