  • Nuevo vídeo de Steel Panther: 'Poontang Boomerang'

    Publicado hace 1 hora por RockZone
    Nuevo vídeo de Steel Panther: 'Poontang Boomerang'
    Los cachondos Steel Panther siguen sirviendo aperitivos de su nuevo disco "Lower The Bar" que aparecerá el próximo 24 de marzo. El último es el vídeo de 'Poontang Boomerang' y, como es habitual en ellos, expone su particular sentido del humor.



