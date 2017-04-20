alternative rock / pop punk / pop rock / punk rock / hardcore punk / pop
  • Fall Out Boy regresan con 'Young And Menace'

    Fall Out Boy han anunciado la publicación de su séptimo disco para el 15 de septiembre. Llevará por título "MANIA" y como primer adelanto han lanzado el vídeo de 'Young And Menace', un medio tiempo con una fuerte influencia electrónica. El 20 de octubre, la banda de Chicago iniciará una gira por Estados Unidos.



