Fall Out Boy han anunciado la publicación de su séptimo disco para el 15 de septiembre. Llevará por título "MANIA" y como primer adelanto han lanzado el vídeo de 'Young And Menace', un medio tiempo con una fuerte influencia electrónica. El 20 de octubre, la banda de Chicago iniciará una gira por Estados Unidos.
Fall Out Boy regresan con 'Young And Menace'
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Fall Out Boy
0 votos
American Beauty/American...
-Fall Out Boy
0 votos
PAX AM Days
48Fall Out Boy
8 votos
Save Rock and Roll
77Fall Out Boy
1 voto
Folie à Deux
-Fall Out Boy
0 votos
Infinity On High
-Fall Out Boy
0 votos
From Under the Cork Tree
-Fall Out Boy
0 votos
Take This To Your Grave
-Fall Out Boy
0 votos
Fall Out Boy's Evening O...