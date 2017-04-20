hardcore punk / mathcore / sludge metal / metalcore / southern metal / math metal
 Every Time I Die

  • Every Time I Die lanzan el vídeo de 'Map Change'

    Publicado hace 9 horas por Ramón F. L.
    
    Every Time I Die lanzan el vídeo de 'Map Change'
    Los neoyorkinos Every Time I Die han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Map Change", tema extraído de su octavo álbum de estudio, "Low Teens", disponible desde el pasado septiembre.



