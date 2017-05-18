punk rock / post-hardcore / emo
 Hot Water Music

  • Primer adelanto de lo nuevo de Hot Water Music

    Hot Water Music han anunciado la publicación de su nuevo disco "Light It Up" para el próximo 15 de septiembre a través de Rise Records. Como primer adelanto la banda de Florida lanza 'Never Going Back' a través de un lyric video.



