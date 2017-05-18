Hot Water Music han anunciado la publicación de su nuevo disco "Light It Up" para el próximo 15 de septiembre a través de Rise Records. Como primer adelanto la banda de Florida lanza 'Never Going Back' a través de un lyric video.
-
Primer adelanto de lo nuevo de Hot Water Music
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Hot Water Music
0 votos
Light It Up
-
86Hot Water Music
13 votos
Exister
-
-Hot Water Music
0 votos
Live in Chicago
-
77Hot Water Music
9 votos
The New What Next
-
89Hot Water Music
3 votos
Caution
-
91Hot Water Music
1 voto
A Flight and a Crash
-
-Hot Water Music
0 votos
No Division
-
-Hot Water Music
0 votos
Forever and Counting
-
-Hot Water Music
0 votos
Fuel for the Hate Game
-
-Hot Water Music
0 votos
Finding the Rhythms