progressive rock / progressive metal / experimental rock / electronic / ambient / heavy metal
 Devin Townsend Project

  • Disfruta del Hellfest 2017 en streaming

    Publicado hace 8 horas por Vicente Madrigal
    0 Comentarios
    Disfruta del Hellfest 2017 en streaming
    Otro año más, uno de los acontecimientos más importantes a nivel europeo vuelve a ser el Hellfest francés, celebrado como siempre en Clisson (Nantes). Desde esta misma tarde, y a través del canal Arte, podremos disfrutar en streaming de una completa selección de grupos que actúan en el festival, además de reposiciones sobre el festival durante el tiempo en el que no hay conciertos. Hoy, por ejemplo, podremos ver en acción a Devin Townsend Project, Behemoth o In Flames. Mañana a Opeth o Suicidal Tendencies, y el domingo a Every Time I Die o The Dillinger Escape Plan. Las retransmisiones empiezan hoy desde las 16:45.

    STREAMING HELLFEST 2017



    Viernes:
    12:00 Archives 2015 & 2016
    16:45 Devin Townsend Project
    17:40 Powerwolf
    18:35 Tagada Jones
    19:40 Behemoth
    20:45 Les Ramoneurs de Menhirs
    21:50 Obituary
    22:50 Sabaton (diferido)
    00:00 Autopsy
    01:00 In Flames 
    02:10 The Bouncing Souls (diferido)
    03:00 The Damned (diferido)
    04:00 Cryptopsy (diferido)
    05:50 Firespawn (diferido)

    Sábado:
    05:00 Replay
    16:55 Steel Panther
    17:55 Decapitated (diferido)
    18:45 D.R.I.
    20:00 Saxon
    21:00 Pain of Salvation (diferido)
    22:20 Apocalyptica
    23:20 Agnostic Front (diferido)
    00:00 Opeth
    01:05 Suicidal Tendencies
    02:05 Kreator (diferido)
    03:10 Comeback Kid (diferido)

    Domingo:
    05:10 Replay
    16:45 Candiria
    17:50 DevilDriver (diferido)
    18:40 Trapped Under Ice (diferido)
    19:50 Of Mice & Men (diferido)
    20:45 Integrity
    21:50 Metal Church
    22:55 Everytime I die
    00:00 Coroner
    01:05 The Dillinger Escape Plan


COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Leyendas del Rock
Stone Sour - Hydrograd