  • Fall Out Boy lanzan otro tema nuevo 'Champion'

    Publicado hace 2 horas por RockZone
    0 Comentarios
    Fall Out Boy han lanzado el tema 'Champion' como segundo avance de su nuevo disco "MANIA". El álbum será publicado el próximo 15 de septiembre.



