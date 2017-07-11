Nine Inch Nails han desvelado 'This Isn't The Place', nuevo adelanto de su próximo EP, "Add Violence", que verá la luz el próximo 21 de julio. Este EP es el segundo de la trilogía de EPs prevista y que dio comienzo con "Not The Actual Events".
Otro adelanto de Nine Inch Nails: 'This Isn't The Place'
