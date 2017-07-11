electronic / alternative rock / industrial rock / industrial metal / alternative metal / noise rock
  • Otro adelanto de Nine Inch Nails: 'This Isn't The Place'

    Publicado hace 9 horas
    Otro adelanto de Nine Inch Nails: 'This Isn't The Place'
    Nine Inch Nails han desvelado 'This Isn't The Place', nuevo adelanto de su próximo EP, "Add Violence", que verá la luz el próximo 21 de julio. Este EP es el segundo de la trilogía de EPs prevista y que dio comienzo con "Not The Actual Events".



