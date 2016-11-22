  • Pain of Salvation nos visitarán en abril

    Pain of Salvation nos visitarán en abril
    La legendaria banda sueca de rock progresivo Pain of Salvation han confirmado su paso por España durante la gira de presentación de su último álbum "In The Passing Light of the Day", publicado el pasado enero.



