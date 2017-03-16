thrash metal
  • Vídeo de Power Trip: "Executioner's Tax (Swing of The Axe)"

    Vídeo de Power Trip: "Executioner's Tax (Swing of The Axe)"
    Si ayer mismo publicábamos nuestra crítica a "Nigthmare Logic", el nuevo álbum de los thrashers Power Trip, hoy la banda ha lanzado el vídeo oficial para el tema "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" incluido en el disco.




