Si ayer mismo publicábamos nuestra crítica a "Nigthmare Logic", el nuevo álbum de los thrashers Power Trip, hoy la banda ha lanzado el vídeo oficial para el tema "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" incluido en el disco.
Vídeo de Power Trip: "Executioner's Tax (Swing of The Axe)"
DISCOGRAFÍA
80Power Trip
4 votos
Nightmare Logic
-Power Trip
0 votos
Manifest Decimation
-Power Trip
0 votos
Armageddon Blues