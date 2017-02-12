While She Sleeps han compartido un tema nuevo titulado 'Silence Speaks' en el que colabora Oli Sykes de Bring Me The Horizon. La canción forma parte de "You Are We", el tercer álbum del grupo británico que se publicará el 21 de abril. Actualizamos la notícia con el vídeo oficial.
Nuevo tema (y vídeo) de While She Sleeps con Oli Sykes
