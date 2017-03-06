alternative rock / alternative metal / rap metal / nu metal / electronic / rap
 Linkin Park

  • Linkin Park lanzan nuevo single: 'Battle Symphony'

    Publicado hace 11 horas por RockZone
    1 Comentario 
    Linkin Park lanzan nuevo single: 'Battle Symphony'
    Linkin Park han lanzado el lyric video que acompaña el segundo single de su nuevo disco, 'Battle Symphony'. La canción sigue la misma línea de pop electrónico del primer single 'Heavy', sin rastro de guitarras o agresividad. Su séptimo disco "One More Light" será publicado el 19 de mayo y la banda lo presentará el 22 de junio en el Download Festival de Madrid.



COMENTARIOS

1 Comentario

  • #1
    USER_AVATAR hace 6 horas
    Empark
    10/10 TREMENDO TEMAZO.


Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Gojira - Magma