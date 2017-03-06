Linkin Park han lanzado el lyric video que acompaña el segundo single de su nuevo disco, 'Battle Symphony'. La canción sigue la misma línea de pop electrónico del primer single 'Heavy', sin rastro de guitarras o agresividad. Su séptimo disco "One More Light" será publicado el 19 de mayo y la banda lo presentará el 22 de junio en el Download Festival de Madrid.
-
Linkin Park lanzan nuevo single: 'Battle Symphony'
COMENTARIOS
1 Comentario
-
#1hace 6 horas
Empark
10/10 TREMENDO TEMAZO.
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
13Linkin Park
4 votos
One More Light
-
60Linkin Park
11 votos
The Hunting Party
-
67Linkin Park
7 votos
Living Things
-
43Linkin Park
7 votos
A Thousand Suns
-
76Linkin Park
3 votos
Road To Revolution: Live...
-
55Linkin Park
10 votos
Minutes To Midnight
-
30VV.AA.
74 votos
Collision Course
-
59Linkin Park
53 votos
Live In Texas
-
65Linkin Park
134 votos
Meteora
-
73Linkin Park
4 votos
Reanimation
-
89Linkin Park
13 votos
Hybrid Theory