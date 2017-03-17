Otro adelanto de Incubus: "State of the Art"

Incubus han desvelado "State of the Art", nuevo adelanto de su próximo álbum, "8", que verá la luz el próximo 21 de abril a través de Island Records.
Letra de "State of the Art":
You were the first in flight
Now a modern relic
Nearly a payphone on a 1 a.m. sidewalk
We're all cast aside
And we're antiquated
Right as we start to finally figure out what we are
Look at you so bright
State of the art
You're new, you're young, your blissful ignorance
Is everything they like, but the years have teeth
And sometimes they bite (sometimes they bite)
Look at you, you're falling apart
Built to spill, you're state of the art
Now look at you, well look at you now
Now do you see that smile
At the foot of the ladder
Ain't it familiar that you was only yesterday
But this justice feels
More like a poison apple
And inevitably everyone will bite into it
Now look at you so bright
State of the art
You're new, you're young, your blissful ignorance
Is everything they like, but the years have teeth
And sometimes they bite
Look at you, you're falling apart
Built to spill, you're state of the art
Now look at you, well look at you now
State of the art
I'm falling, I'm falling apart
The state of, the state of the art
Look at you, you're falling apart
Built to spill, you're state of the art
Now look at you, well look at you now
Look at you, you're falling apart
Built to spill, you're state of the art
Ya look at you, well look at you now
State of the art
State of the art
Look at you so bright
State of the art
-
