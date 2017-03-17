alternative metal / funk metal / rap metal / nu metal / alternative rock / funk rock
    Publicado hace 10 horas
    Otro adelanto de Incubus: "State of the Art"
    Incubus han desvelado "State of the Art", nuevo adelanto de su próximo álbum, "8", que verá la luz el próximo 21 de abril a través de Island Records.



    Letra de "State of the Art":

    You were the first in flight
    Now a modern relic
    Nearly a payphone on a 1 a.m. sidewalk

    We're all cast aside
    And we're antiquated
    Right as we start to finally figure out what we are

    Look at you so bright
    State of the art
    You're new, you're young, your blissful ignorance
    Is everything they like, but the years have teeth
    And sometimes they bite (sometimes they bite)

    Look at you, you're falling apart
    Built to spill, you're state of the art
    Now look at you, well look at you now

    Now do you see that smile
    At the foot of the ladder
    Ain't it familiar that you was only yesterday

    But this justice feels
    More like a poison apple
    And inevitably everyone will bite into it

    Now look at you so bright
    State of the art
    You're new, you're young, your blissful ignorance
    Is everything they like, but the years have teeth
    And sometimes they bite

    Look at you, you're falling apart
    Built to spill, you're state of the art
    Now look at you, well look at you now

    State of the art

    I'm falling, I'm falling apart
    The state of, the state of the art

    Look at you, you're falling apart
    Built to spill, you're state of the art
    Now look at you, well look at you now

    Look at you, you're falling apart
    Built to spill, you're state of the art
    Ya look at you, well look at you now

    State of the art
    State of the art

    Look at you so bright
    State of the art


