Pearl Jam han compartido 'Again Today', su contribución al disco benéfico "Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story – An Album to Benefit War Child" que verá la luz el 5 de mayo. El álbum recoge versiones del disco "The Story" de la artista folk Brandi Carlile y cuenta con artistas como Jim James, Avett Brothers o Adele. Por otra parte, Pearl Jam ingresarán hoy en el Rock'N'Roll Hall Of Fame de la mano David Letterman, después de que Neil Young haya tenido que suspender su aparición por enfermedad.
Pearl Jam publican una versión de Brandi Carlile
