hardcore punk / melodic hardcore / punk rock / post-hardcore
 Rise Against

  • Nuevo adelanto de Rise Against: 'House On Fire'

    Publicado hace 4 horas por RockZone
    0 Comentarios
    Nuevo adelanto de Rise Against: 'House On Fire'
    Rise Against han publicado 'House On Fire' como segundo adelanto de su nuevo disco "Wolves". El álbum verá la luz el 9 de junio.



COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Leyendas del Rock
Stone Sour - Hydrograd